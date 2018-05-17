Political parties release election guidelines for candidates

The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and main opposition the Republican People's Party (CHP) have released new guidelines for candidates, saying that they should be earnest and listen to voters.

The parties have prepared road maps for their candidates to follow in the elections. The AK Party guide demands their candidates be earnest and stay away from arguments. In addition, the party recommends candidates not mislead people with promises that cannot be fulfilled.

The CHP's booklet, "Persuasion, Rhetoric, Propaganda," emphasizes that deputy and party organization candidates must provide confidence. According to the booklet, being natural and having a crowded group for meetings are important for the CHP's candidate profile. Another point that draws attention is CHP's self-criticism, saying that the party lacks listening skills and candidates should listen to voters carefully.

With submissions of deputy candidate list deadlines to the Supreme Election Council (YSK) looming, political parties have accelerated efforts to finalize their lists. CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu will meet the Party Assembly and Central Executive Board (MYK) on Sunday, a day before the deadline, to shape the final candidate lists. Reportedly, Kılıçdaroğlu plans to rejuvenate the party; thus, younger candidates have an advantage. The AK Party's deputy candidate lists will be delivered to the YSK next week. Along with the determination of the deputy candidates, AK Party organizations will be in public and meeting with the people until the sahur. President Erdoğan and Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım will attend rallies and iftar dinners with citizens for both presidential and parliamentary elections.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan has warned party organizations to work hard in the forthcoming elections and will frequently advise them to focus on swing votes, reports say. According to recent news, the AK Party will target the 18-20 percent of swing votes to channel them to the ruling party.

Additionally, the AK Party will determine party strategies spontaneously to respond to instant developments. Thus, the ruling party will have continuous phone surveys and instant measurements after rallies, reports say.

In June, the country will hold both parliamentary and presidential elections, which will be the fifth and the sixth elections in Turkey in the last five years.

Erdoğan announced snap polls after a meeting with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli at the Beştepe Presidential Complex in Ankara, a day after the latter called for snap elections to be held in August.