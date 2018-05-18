MHP highlights '2023 Vision' in its campaign program

The ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) 2023 Vision, a series of economic goals that will result in Turkey becoming one of the top 10 economies in the world, is also inspiring the opposition Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) program for the presidential election.

Media reports said the MHP intends to accommodate the Vision 2023 goals to emphasize Turkey's geo-strategic importance, historical and cultural foundations, natural and human resources.

The two parties have formed the "People's Alliance" to jointly compete in the upcoming June 24 parliamentary and presidential elections.

The MHP's program will also include policies of interest to young people, women, security, health care and education. The program will be released on May 26, when the party will also release its list of parliamentary candidates.

The government has been heavily investing in major infrastructure projects since 2012 to achieve its goals until 2023, which is the centenary of the Republic.