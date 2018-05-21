CHP's İnce promises return to parliamentary system on election manifesto

The Republican People's Party's (CHP) presidential candidate, Muharrem İnce, vowed on Saturday to bring back the parliamentary system in his election manifesto if he wins.

Speaking at a rally in northern Samsun province, İnce said the manifesto, which he called a "declaration of the future," is based on five main columns which are economy, democracy, foreign policy, education and law based on a strong parliamentary system.

He underlined that these columns are a part of a recovery project that aims to strengthen the Turkish Republic's values.

"Democracy; a new and modern constitution will be established along with a strong parliamentary regime based on the separation of powers. It is our indispensable goal to operate democracy in uninterruptedly with all institutions and establishments," İnce said.

Besides his promise on switching back to a parliamentary system, İnce mentioned details about his foreign policy vision. He said that their foreign policy will hinge on Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's "peace at home, peace in the world" principle, adding that healthy relations will be established with all the countries of the world in the direction of Turkey's national interests, especially with its neighbors.

Additionally, İnce promised various scholarships and a raise in wages. He said he will give students TL 500 ($120) twice a year; the Youth Scholarships will be given on May 19 and the Republic Scholarships on Oct. 29. He also added that all scholarships will continue two more years after graduation until students find jobs.

The CHP candidate promised a TL 3,600 ($800) pay raise for teachers. He also said that teachers will be paid an additional salary every Nov. 24, regardless of the bonus given at the start of the school year. He added that the monthly minimum wage will be raised to TL 2,200 ($490).

Touching upon woman employment, İnce promised serious growth and positive discrimination.

"We will increase women's employment from 32 percent to 50 percent. ... Positive discrimination will be promoted, which will allow women to participate, especially in political life, and to rise to higher positions in the government," he said. After the April 16 referendum, Turkey decided to switch from a parliamentary governmental system to an executive presidential system, which is scheduled to take effect with the upcoming presidential election on June 24.