74 independent candidates running for Turkish Parliament

At least 74 independent candidates from Turkey's 32 different provinces will vie for seats in Parliament in the June 24 elections.

Turkish political parties submitted their deputy candidate list to the Supreme Election Council (YSK) on May 21.

The independent candidates come from 32 different provinces, including Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir, southern Antalya, Adana, Hatay and Mersin, western Balıkesir, Bursa, Kocaeli, Denizli, Edirne and Tekirdağ, central Konya, Eskişehir, Sivas and Tokat, northern Samsun, Trabzon and Rize, southeastern Diyarbakır, Mardin, Batman and Şanlıurfa provinces.

The most number of independent candidates were from Istanbul (10), followed by Diyarbakir (8) and Ankara (7). Some applicants are listed as retired, regular workers, farmers, students and unemployed.

Eight political parties will be contesting in the elections: The ruling Justice and Development (AK Party), main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Free Cause Party (Hüda-Par), newly-formed Good Party (İP), Felicity Party (SP), and the Patriotic Party (VP).

For the first time in Turkish political history, political parties have been allowed to form alliances. Turkey's ruling AK Party and the MHP will enter the race as the People's Alliance while the CHP, İP, SP and Democrat Party (DP) will participate as the Nation Alliance.

In addition, the June 24 polls will see a number of firsts including mobile ballot boxes, presidential candidates with 100,000 signatures, and same-day presidential and parliamentary elections.