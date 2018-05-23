AK Party to hold 10 election rallies in one week

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will hold 10 rallies in one week in the run-up to the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections.Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the presidential candidate of the People's Alliance between the AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), is expected to hold rallies in nearly 50 provinces ahead of the elections.

Reports suggested that Erdoğan will hold at least 10 rallies in one week, focusing on the AK Party's objectives in the next term and plans for each of Turkey's provinces. He will not hold any rallies during the three-day Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Meanwhile, Turkey's political parties submitted their deputy candidate lists to the Supreme Election Council (YSK) on May 21.

The AK Party will introduce its lawmaker candidates and announce its declaration for election tomorrow. It will then focus on rallies in different provinces of the country.

Turkey will head to the polls on June 24 for presidential and parliamentary elections. Six candidates will be vying in the presidential polls.

Current President Erdoğan will be the AK Party and the MHP's joint candidate.

Republican People's Party (CHP) Yalova Deputy Muharrem İnce and pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) former co-Chair Selahattin Demirtaş were elected as their respective party's candidate.

On the other hand, Felicity Party (SP) leader Temel Karamollaoğlu, the Good Party's (İP) Meral Akşener and the Patriotic Party's (VP) Doğu Perinçek became presidential candidates by collecting the necessary number of signatures.

In response to the People's Alliance, the opposition bloc formed the Nation Alliance. After months-long negotiations, the main opposition CHP, the İP, SP and Democrat Party (DP) agreed on the alliance early May.

The alliance, however, will be confined to the parliamentary elections only, as the parties previously announced that each will enter the presidential elections with its own candidate

.