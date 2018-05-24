AK Party to release election manifesto, plans for future projects

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is the chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), will announce the party's election manifesto today in Ankara and inform the public about future projects for the next parliamentary term.Erdoğan is expected to introduce the lawmaker candidates and announce AK Party's road map in the new presidential governing system.With the parliamentary and presidential elections quickly approaching, other political parties are expected announce their election manifestos over the weekend.

The AK Party's spokesperson, Mahir Ünal, told reporters yesterday that their manifesto will be different from the previous ones and underlined that Turkey is heading toward a new governing system.

"We explained the changes that will come with the new system," Ünal said.

He added that the AK Party has prepared new projects in line with the changes in society. He said that they will announce 146 projects new projects.

The spokesperson said that the AK Party's 16 year of experience will also be highlighted in the new manifesto.

Ünal also said that the People's Alliance, which was formed by the AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), will make joint efforts for the election campaign.

He stated that they are considering holding a People's Alliance rally in Istanbul and other provinces as well.

The AK Party's first rally will be held in Erzurum on May 26, while its last rally is expected to be held in Istanbul.