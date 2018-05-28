CHP election declaration signals warm ties with Assad

The Republican People's Party (CHP) revealed its election declaration Saturday in Ankara as the party called for warmer ties with Syria. "After stability is ensured in Syria and non-state actors are disarmed, we will support a political solution where the Syrian people will be able to make decisions on their own," CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said while announcing the 230-page election declaration. In a separate speech over the weekend, Kılıçdaroğlu said that the CHP would form a "Middle East Peace and Cooperation Organization," along with four states: Turkey, Iran, Syria and Iraq, to tackle regional issues.

He also stressed that the CHP will support all international efforts to bring peace in Syria and maintain its territorial integrity, as he introduced the party's foreign policy vision for the next five years.

Earlier, Kılıçdaroğlu had called on the government to carry out talks with the Assad regime. In his address to the CHP parliamentary group meeting on Feb. 6, he called on the government to establish contact with the Assad regime to resolve the Syrian conflict. Assad is blamed for the death of hundreds of thousands of Syrians since the beginning of the civil war in 2011. While the CHP chairman calls for talks with Assad, the government has been against holding talks with the regime, saying that he needs to be removed and replaced by a democratically elected government.

The CHP declaration also stated that it would help Syrians return home gradually and in a safe manner. Regarding Turkey's cross-border operations in Syria, the CHP declaration said that those operations would be supported by diplomatic steps, adding that they would be ended successfully as soon as possible. Touching on relations with Iran, the election declaration said the good relations will be carried farther.

The relations with the European Union were also underlined in the declaration. It said that the broken relations with the bloc will be repaired. It further stressed that the party will hold negotiations on issues such as visa liberalization and chapters.

As for the domestic issue, Kılıçdaroğlu pointed out five main problems that needed "urgent solution." They included justice, education, economy, social peace and foreign policy.

"Turkey wants peace, not fighting. Turkey wants freedom, not autocracy. Turkey wants democracy, not a one-man regime," he said. In the manifesto, the party pledges to lift the state of emergency on a priority basis and to establish an independent, impartial and fair justice system.

The party also promised to set up new ministries like Human Resources, Women and Tradesmen Ministries. According to Kılıçdaroğlu, his party also plans to establish a new foundation to design Turkey's future. He announced the name of the foundation as "Human Development Strategies and Information Policy Institution," where the country's most prestigious scientists would work. The election declaration of the CHP was presented by Kılıçdaroğlu rather than the presidential candidate, Muharrem İnce. The two figures have been at odds for a long time after İnce ran against Kılıçdaroğlu for CHP chairmanship twice. He lost both of the elections.

After İnce's announcement as the CHP presidential candidate, it was speculated that Kılıçdaroğlu picked İnce hoping to get rid of him, as those who lose the presidential election cannot remain deputies.

SP PROMISES EQUAL TREATMENT FOR ALL

On the other hand, the CHP's alliance partner in the general elections, the Felicity Party (SP), declared their election declaration yesterday.

Presented by SP Chairman Temel Karamollaoğlu, the party pledged to be neutral towards every citizen across the country.

"We will not deprive anyone of any service due to their political views and we will not treat anyone as a second-class citizen. In short, we will certainly not allow polarization," Karamollaoğlu said, adding that Turkey's biggest problem today is polarization. Stressing that the rule of law will always be the SP's priority in the next five years, Karamollaoğlu said that his party will keep a balance of state powers.

The CHP and the SP will be in the same alliance in the June 24 parliamentary elections. The CHP, the Good Party (İP), the SP and the Democrat Party (DP) agreed on early May to form the alliance against the People's Alliance, formed by the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

Smart governance at center of MHP declaration

Furthermore, MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli introduced his party's election declaration in Ankara on Saturday. The MHP's election declaration emphasized five main points, including smart state and public administration, justice, combating corruption, multi-faceted and multi-dimensional foreign policy as well as industrialization and small and medium enterprises. According to the MHP's declaration, strengthening of national unity and embracing the nation's own historical values are needed to overcome the problems and stand up against the global challenges. The MHP announced its long-term strategic goal to bring Turkey to the position of a global power and leading country by 2053. To be able to reach this level, the MHP vowed to use Turkey's own natural and human resources as well as economic, social and technological opportunities.

The election declaration of the nationalist party also promised economic relief for traders, such as tax-free fuel, cutting off VATs for farmers and reducing taxes on seed, seedling and agricultural pesticide. The MHP pledged early retirement for veterans, employment for the children of the martyred and increase in salaries of their parents.

The party also pledged general amnesty, except for those who were put behind bars in terrorism-related crimes, including the PKK and Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) members, child abusers, rapists and murderers of women.

The other partner of the People's Alliance, the AK Party, announced the election declaration Thursday. The AK Party's election declaration, unveiled by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, was divided into seven chapters. They were: the new executive system; strong democracy; people and society; a stable and strong economy; strategic sectors and innovative production; environment, urban management and municipalities; and foreign policy and national security.