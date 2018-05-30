MHP begins election work with 5 major regional events

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will start campaigning on the ground next week as the party will seek to hold five major regional events to convey their message.

According to reports in Turkish media, MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli will reach out to citizens for the June 24 general and presidential elections and is expected to attach importance to regional consultation events. Set for June 6-10, the consultation events will be held across the country in Sivas, Kayseri, Konya, Bursa and İzmir provinces.

The five regional consultation events will focus on the new executive presidential system and its details. Titled "The Executive Presidential System, How, Why" the consultation events will seek to inform citizens about the system with which the country will be governed after June 24.

The MHP's local organizations from 31 provinces are expected to attend Bahçeli's regional consultation events.

After the consultation events are completed by June 10, MHP Chairman Bahçeli is expected to kick off rallies in provinces following the end of the Ramadan. The holy month will end on June 14. It is reported that the MHP may hold joint rallies with the Justice and Development Party (AK Party). According to sources within the MHP, the party administration is positive towards the idea, which may be realized in the upcoming weeks.

According to the instructions conveyed to fellow party members, the MHP chairman called on party authorities to inform the public about the content of the new system. Turkey will be ruled with a presidential government system with the presidential elections in June. On April 16, 2017, Turkey held a referendum on a constitutional reform in which the majority of voters pronounced themselves in favor of an 18-article bill switching a parliamentary system into a presidential one.