Greece prevents entry of some members in delegation accompanying CHP presidential candidate

Greek authorities prevented the entry of the delegation accompanying main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) presidential candidate Muharrem Ince into the country, as he was scheduled to meet supporters in the northeastern city of Komotini Thursday.

According to reports, Greek officials collected the passports of lawmakers, mayors and journalists accompanying Ince, as they tried to enter the country through the Ipsala border.

Ince and his delegation were supposed to visit Komotini in Western Thrace, where the country's Muslim ethnic Turkish minority lives.

Members of the delegation, including CHP Group Deputy Chairman Engin Altay, Tekirdağ lawmaker Emre Köprülü, Büyükçekmece Mayor Hakan Akgün were authorized to enter Greece, while Edirne lawmaker Erdin Bircan, Antalya lawmaker Mustafa Akaydin, Keşan Mayor Mehmet Özcan and journalists who were supposed to report Ince's visit were prevented to enter the country, Anadolu Agency said.

Lawmaker Bircan reportedly told the agency that their entry was prevented for "lack of diplomatic authorization" but noted that such authorization is not an issue as they had diplomatic passports, calling Greece's reasoning an "excuse made up on the spot."

Since starting his election campaign on May 4 in Ankara, Ince has displayed a strong performance, holding 42 rallies in 31 different provinces of Turkey in just 26 days, according to the Anadolu Agency.

He is also scheduled to visit Kardzhali in Bulgaria (Kırcaali in Turkish), where ethnic Turks make up the majority.