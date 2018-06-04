Kılıçdaroğlu, Akşener hold talks on returning to parliamentary system

Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Good Party (İP) Chairwoman Meral Akşener meet today to discuss a road map to return to the parliamentary system. Kılıçdaroğlu and Akşener will determine the road map for the transition to the parliamentary system that they promised for the June 24 elections. Earlier, Akşener made a call to the parties in the Nation Alliance, and Kılıçdaroğlu was the first chairman to respond the call. The first meeting of the opposition bloc about the transition road map is today at 11:30 am.

Speaking on a broadcast last week, Akşener said, "To be able to pass quickly and healthily to the parliamentary system, to explain a road map before June 24 will give confidence to the nation."

The parties in the Nation Alliance promised to return to the parliamentary system in their election declarations, while the April 16 constitutional change referendum secured the people's choice to transform Turkey's governmental system into a presidential governmental system.

In the April 16, 2017 referendum, the public decided to switch from a parliamentary to an executive presidential system by a 51.2 percent vote. The new system is scheduled to take effect with the upcoming presidential election on June 24. As the CHP advocated for the "No" camp during last year's referendum period, CHP presidential candidate Muharrem İnce has also vowed to bring back the parliamentary system in his election manifesto if he wins.

The far-right İP and the secularist center-left CHP, which formed the Nation Alliance with the Felicity Party (SP) and the Democrat Party (DP), will enter the parliamentary elections in the same election block.

The Nation Alliance is limited to the parliamentary elections, with member parties nominating their own presidential candidates, while President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be running as a joint candidate for the People's Alliance, which was formed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Great Union Party (BBP).