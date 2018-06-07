Voting for June 24 elections starts for Turkish expats

Turkish citizens living abroad have started casting votes for Turkey's June 24 snap presidential and parliamentary elections.

Voting began on Thursday at airports and border gates in Turkey as well as in Turkish diplomatic missions in 60 countries. The expatriate polls close on June 19.

Germany, Austria, and France were the first to vote in Europe.

Some 3 million expatriate Turks are eligible to vote in the elections and nearly half of them — 1.4 million — live in Germany, where polling stations have been set up in 13 cities.

On Thursday morning, crowds and long lines in front of Turkish consulates in Cologne, Dusseldorf and Berlin suggested a high turnout.

Voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time on weekdays and weekends at the foreign missions.

In Austria, voting began at the consulate generals in Vienna, Bregenz, and Salzburg, while expats in France are voting in consulate generals in Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Paris and Strasbourg.

Turkish citizens living abroad and traveling to Turkey can also cast their votes at custom gates until 5 p.m. local time on June 24.

Meanwhile, the voting process at customs gates of Istanbul's Ataturk and Sabiha Gokcen airports started at 8.00 a.m. local time.

Turks also started voting at the Kapıkule and Ipsala border gates in the northwestern Edirne province and at the Dereköy border gate in the northwestern Kırklareli province.