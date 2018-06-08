Erdoğan calls on opposition to side with justice

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan continued his criticism towards the main opposition's presidential candidate over his visit to a pro-PKK party leader in an Edirne prison, he called on the candidates to side with justice.

"They think that they are making democratic actions. However, this is not called democracy, Mr. İnce. This is called supporting terrorists," Erdoğan said in a rally yesterday, in the southern province of Mersin.

He was referring to the Republican People's Party's (CHP) presidential candidate, Muharrem İnce - who visited the pro-PKK leader of the People's Democratic Party (HDP), Selahattin Demirtaş.

Erdoğan said in the rally that the previous terrorist actions of the PKK, particularly during the period following the 2015 elections, had caused the death of 53 Kurdish people.

The Suruç bombing in July 2015, which took place following the elections, killed 32 people and wounded about a hundred others. This bombing was allegedly committed by Daesh, but it was used by PKK members as a source of propaganda, and as an attempt to legitimize its attacks against Turkish security forces. During the clashes, 53 citizens were killed from both pro and anti-PKK protesters.

"Have you ever heard any mention of struggle against terrorism in CHP's speeches?" Erdoğan asked, implying that the reason there are no such mentions in the party's speeches is the fact that they are together in their causes.

Erdoğan also called people to not let the elections to go for a second round, since it would create uncertainty in the country's political landscape.

"Let's not wait for the second round. Turkey is intolerant (in the face of) the slightest uncertainty. Some people are still after the same kind of game. Just like the beaten wrestler, they cannot get enough of the wrestling," Erdoğan said, stating that no matter what has happened so far, including the coup attempts, they would not reach their goal."We are telling them that we will make Turkey bigger, richer, we will increase employment rates and investments. However, they say that they will destroy, sell and fire people from jobs. They say that they will remove the epaulets. Who are you to remove the epaulets," Erdoğan asked, calling for İnce to know his place.

Recently, İnce drew criticism after he vowed to "remove the epaulets" of Second Army Commander İsmail Metin Temel, referring to his military shoulder marks.

Last week, İnce criticized Temel after he applauded President Erdoğan during a speech, and criticized İnce at a meeting, saying that it is contradictory to his objectivity as an officer. "I will make him retire on August 30 and take his epaulets off," İnce said.

Erdoğan responded to İnce's remark by saying that CHP's presidential hopeful is acting as if he wants to be "king" of the country. "What happens after he takes the mission, while he is already doing this?" Erdoğan said on Saturday.