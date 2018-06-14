CHP, pro-PKK HDP hold joint election campaign abroad

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the pro-PKK People's Democratic Party (HDP) continue to carry out joint campaigns abroad ahead of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

Their latest campaign took place in Germany, where one of CHP's Germany representatives, İbrahim Vural met with Tuğba Hezer, a former HDP deputy. Hezer had faced serious criticism in Turkey for attending the funerals of the terrorists who carried out the 2016 Ankara Merasim Street attack.

Both Vural and Hezer attended a conference, titled "Vote so that they would go." Vural, who is the CHP's North Rhine-Westphalia branch head, criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his speech at the conference.

The conference was organized by the German Alevite Unions Federation, which is also known for its close links with the HDP in Germany's Gelsenkirchen province.

CHP kept the footage of the conference a secret while the HDP shared the photographs on their Twitter account. Vural previously stated that he would not conduct or attend a conference without informing the CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. Whether Vural informed Kılıçdaroğlu is unknown.

The election process has witnessed the CHP getting closer and closer with the HDP. Last month, CHP's presidential candidate Muharrem İnce visited the jailed co-chair of the HDP, Selahattin Demirtaş in prison.