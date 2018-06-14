Polls suggest Erdoğan likely to win presidential election in first round

A Bloomberg poll has placed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as the likely winner of the upcoming presidential elections on June 24.

The poll, carried out by Foresight Danışmanlık and commissioned by Bloomberg, also revealed that Erdoğan may win the elections in the first round. It involved 500 people between June 7 and 11.

The survey found that Erdoğan, the presidential candidate of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) would receive 50.8 percent of the votes in the presidential elections. It also revealed that the People's Alliance between the AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) would get a majority in Parliament.

The sample was drawn from districts based on various demographic and socio-economic characteristic of Turkey and the margin of error was announced as 3.5 percentage points.

In the poll results, Erdoğan was followed by Republican People's Party (CHP) presidential candidate, Muharrem İnce with 30.1 percent of the votes, and the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) candidate Selahattin Demirtaş with 10.5 percent. While the Bloomberg poll substantiated the results of a number of earlier surveys, another poll by MAK Consultancy also placed Erdoğan as the winner in the first round. According to the survey that involved 5,400 people from Turkey's 21 provinces between June 1 and June 6, Erdoğan would receive 51.5 percent of the votes.

Several other pollsters have also shown Erdoğan would lead the race in the first round of the presidential elections while indicating that he would still not garner enough votes to win in the first elections.

Another recent survey conducted by Remres Research pointed out that Erdoğan may receive the highest percentage of support but there might be a second round of the elections. It estimated for Erdoğan would get 42.2 percent, İnce 24.6 percent, Akşener 16.9 percent and Demirtaş 12.3 percent. Recent election polls have not also been able to clearly indicate who will come second in the elections.