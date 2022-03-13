Laughter amid heartache: Snowfall blankets Syria's war-torn Idlib

Snowfall made life in the Duveyle camp in Syria's northwest Idlib region even more difficult for displaced civilians trying to survive the winter – but even in the harshest conditions, children's laughter could be heard echoing between the makeshift tents.
A young girl poses for a photo in the Duveyle tent camp set up for displaced civilians fleeing the ongoing civil war, Idlib, Syria, March 13, 2022.
An aerial view of the tents set up in the Duveyle camp for Syrians displaced by the ongoing civil war, Idlib province, northwestern Syria, March 13, 2022.
Syrian children enjoy the snow by playing among the ruins of buildings destroyed by the intense attacks of the Bashar Assad regime and its supporters, in the Jabal al-Zawiya district of Idlib province, northwestern Syria, March 13, 2022.
Syrian children enjoying the snow play among the ruins of buildings destroyed during intense attacks of the Bashar Assad regime and its supporters, in the Jabal al-Zawiya district of Idlib province, northwestern Syria, March 13, 2022.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.