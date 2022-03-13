Daily Sabah logo

PHOTO GALLERY
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Laughter amid heartache: Snowfall blankets Syria's war-torn Idlib

by Anadolu Agency Mar 13, 2022 9:11 pm +03 +03:00

Snowfall made life in the Duveyle camp in Syria's northwest Idlib region even more difficult for displaced civilians trying to survive the winter – but even in the harshest conditions, children's laughter could be heard echoing between the makeshift tents.

A young girl poses for a photo in the Duveyle tent camp set up for displaced civilians fleeing the ongoing civil war, Idlib, Syria, March 13, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A Syrian boy shovels snow near a makeshift tent in the Duveyle camp, Idlib, Syria, March 13, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A child displaced by the ongoing civil war wades through the snow in sandals at the Duveyle tent camp, Idlib, Syria, March 13, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Children play among the makeshift tents of the Duveyle camp in Idlib province, northwestern Syria, March 13, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A Syrian boy clears the snow off a makeshift tent in the Duveyle camp, Idlib, Syria, March 13, 2022.

(AA Photo)

An aerial view of the tents set up in the Duveyle camp for Syrians displaced by the ongoing civil war, Idlib province, northwestern Syria, March 13, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Snowfall also hit the heavily damaged Jabal al-Zawiya district of Idlib province in northwestern Syria.

A child plays on a swing in the Jabal al-Zawiya district of Idlib province, Syria, March 13, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A young girl poses for a photo right before being hit by a snowball, in the Jabal al-Zawiya district of Idlib province, northwestern Syria, March 13, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Syrian children enjoy the snow by playing among the ruins of buildings destroyed by the intense attacks of the Bashar Assad regime and its supporters, in the Jabal al-Zawiya district of Idlib province, northwestern Syria, March 13, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Syrian children enjoying the snow play among the ruins of buildings destroyed during intense attacks of the Bashar Assad regime and its supporters, in the Jabal al-Zawiya district of Idlib province, northwestern Syria, March 13, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A young girl plays in the snow among the ruins of buildings destroyed during intense attacks of the Bashar Assad regime and its supporters, in the Jabal al-Zawiya district of Idlib province, northwestern Syria, March 13, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A young girl plays in the snow among the ruins of buildings destroyed during intense attacks of the Bashar Assad regime and its supporters, in the Jabal al-Zawiya district of Idlib province, northwestern Syria, March 13, 2022.

(AA Photo)

