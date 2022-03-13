Laughter amid heartache: Snowfall blankets Syria's war-torn Idlib

Snowfall made life in the Duveyle camp in Syria's northwest Idlib region even more difficult for displaced civilians trying to survive the winter – but even in the harshest conditions, children's laughter could be heard echoing between the makeshift tents.

A young girl poses for a photo in the Duveyle tent camp set up for displaced civilians fleeing the ongoing civil war, Idlib, Syria, March 13, 2022.

(AA Photo)