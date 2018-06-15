Facts about presidential candidates for Turkey's June 24 elections

On Turkey's snap parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for June 24, six presidential candidates will compete against each other on the ballots. Here are the profiles of the candidates:

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan - AK Party





Born in 1954, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan entered politics in the conservative National Salvation Party (MSP) led by Necmettin Erbakan in 1976 and became the head of the party's youth branch in Istanbul's Beyoğlu district, where his native Kasımpaşa neighborhood is located. He later became the head of Istanbul youth branch.

Following the 1980 military coup, he joined the newly-established Welfare Party's (RP), becoming Beyoğlu district chairman in 1984 and Istanbul provincial chairman in 1985.

Erdoğan has only lost one election in his political life. In the 1989 local elections, he became the Welfare Party's (RP) candidate for Beyoğlu. Despite coming in second, he raised the RP's votes from 5 percent to 22 percent in the district.

In 1991, he ran for the parliament and obtained necessary votes, but could not take his seat due to an alliance between the RP and two other right-wing parties.

After that, he became mayor of Istanbul with 25 percent of the votes in a tightly contested race in the 1994 local elections. Erdoğan's term saw many of Istanbul's chronic problems, including water shortages, lack of proper landfill areas and the pollution in the Golden Horn solved in a short period, earning him a nationwide fame. He served four months in prison in 1999 for reciting a poem by the famous Turkish poet, Ziya Gökalp, in the eastern Siirt province in 1997, in the aftermath of Feb. 28, 1997 post-modern coup targeting conservatives. He was dismissed from his mayoral post.

Following the closure of the RP and its successor Virtue Party (FP) closure by the Constitutional Court and amid a growing clash of ideas with the 'elders' of Erbakan's National Vision movement, Erdoğan and many other leading party figures established the Justice and Development Party (AK Party in 2001.

Under Erdoğan chairmanship, the AK Party has won every election since its establishment, including five general elections in 2002, 2007, 2011, the June 2015 and November 2015 snap elections and three municipal elections in 2004, 2009 and 2014. He also won the presidential elections in 2014. The changes brought forward by the AK Party in three referendums, with the latest being on April 16, 2017 on the switch to the presidential system, were also accepted by popular vote.

In his youth, Erdoğan was a semi-professional footballer. He has five titles during his seven years at the İETT amateur football club. The stadium of the local football club in the district where he grew up, Kasımpaşa S.K., which is currently in the Turkish Super League, is named after him.

Muharrem İnce - CHP





He entered politics with the CHP in 1995 in his hometown in northwestern Yalova province. He was elected as a parliamentarian four consecutive times in 2002, 2007, 2011 and 2015 from the CHP. He was a high school physics teacher before entering politics.

He failed twice to win against CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu for party chairmanship. In the 2014 congress, 740 delegates voted for Kılıçdaroğlu while İnce received the backing of 415 delegates. In a 2018 congress, 790 delegates voted for Kılıçdaroğlu, while İnce received 447 votes.

He is known for his fierce debates with other deputies in parliament. His fiery rhetoric and populist style brought him fame and he was singled out from other CHP candidates.

Meral Akşener - Good Party





She has been a presence in Turkey's right-wing movement for a considerable amount of time. She entered politics from the center-right True Path Party (DYP), being elected to Parliament in 1995. Also, she served as the interior minister of Turkey between November 1996 and June 1997.

In June 2016, Akşener was dismissed from Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) along with prominent party figures including Sinan Oğan, Koray Aydın and Ümit Özdağ, as a result of intraparty debate with the party's leader Devlet Bahçeli. She formed the İP in October 2017. The MHP formed the People's Alliance with the AK Party.

She is the only female presidential candidate in the elections. If elected, she will be the first woman president of Turkey. Previously, Tansu Çiller, a professor of economics, served as the first female prime minister of Turkey between 1993 and 1996.

Selahattin Demirtaş - HDP





He is a lawyer and entered politics as a member of the Democratic Society Party (DTP) in 2007, which was later banned due to its links to terrorism. He was elected as an independent parliamentarian from southeastern Diyarbakır province in the same year. In 2014, he became co-chair of the HDP, the latest successor of the DTP, with Figen Yüksekdağ. He is currently on trial for several terror-related charges.He is 45 years old and the youngest presidential candidate in the elections. He also ran in presidential elections in 2014. While President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took 51.79 percent of the vote and won the elections in the first round, Selahattin Demirtaş had 9.76 percent and came third after the former head of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ekmeleddin İhsanoğlu.

In a forum at the Brookings Institute in 2015, Demirtaş said that he does not recognize the PKK as a terrorist organization and instead defined it as an "armed public movement."

Temel Karamollaoğlu - SP





He entered politics in the National Salvation Party (MSP) in 1977, the predecessor of the SP. He served two terms as a deputy in the central Sivas province, which is also his hometown, from 1977 to 1980 and from 1996 to 2002. He also served as mayor of Sivas from 1989 to 1995.

He is the only candidate who went abroad for his higher education. He graduated from the Science and Technology Institute of Manchester University in 1964 and completed his master's degree at the same university in 1967. When he returned to Turkey, he served many years in the State Planning Organization before entering politics.

He organized e-meetings for the first time in Turkish political history in this campaign period. He explained his pledges and responded to questions from the public via his e-meetings.

Doğu Perinçek - VP





He has a volatile political life. He entered politics by establishing the far-left/Maoist Revolutionary Workers' and Peasants' Party of Turkey in 1969. However, most of the parties that he made in subsequent decades were closed by the judiciary due to radical activities and since then Perinçek's ideas have evolved in many different directions. Now, he is chairing the nationalist Patriotic Party (VP), which is regarded as far-right by many.

He was convicted by a court in Switzerland, where denying the "Armenian genocide" is criminalized, for his rejection of genocide allegations in a series of conferences in 2005. After 11 years of struggle, the Supreme Court of Switzerland overruled his judgment.

He has pro-Eurasianist stance. He advocates for the immediate closure of the U.S.' İncirlik Air Base and for the developing of relations with Russia and China. He also asserts that Turkey should develop relations with the Bashar Assad regime.