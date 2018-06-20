Good Party, Felicity Party face wave of resignations with elections four days away

As the June 24 elections near, the unraveling continues in the Felicity Party (SP) and the Good Party (İP) with a series of unexpected resignations.

On Monday, Sezgin Yıldız, the deputy candidate for SP in Kars province and various members from the party resigned and joined the AK Party.

Stating that the parties were being persecuted by the Republican People's Party (CHP), Yıldız said "Today, I do not accept that our votes from conservatives and people who vote for a national vision movement will pass to the CHP, which takes the most votes from the alliance. This is one of my reasons for resignation."

The İP, where 250 members resigned yesterday, was the party which has lost the most members in the Nation Alliance. The İP and the CHP formed the Nation Alliance with the SP and the Democrat Party (DP) and will enter parliamentary elections in the same election block.

In the western Manisa province, together with İlyas Çınar, the Chairman of the İP District Youth Branch, 250 people resigned. Çınar and the other members sent out a press release on the decision to resign. They said they had resigned from the party, which they claimed to be "an administration far from nationalism and patriotism". Last month, 14 people from İP submitted their resignation in Uşak province. The 14 founding members in the western province said in a written statement, "We have realized that the administration style, decision-making mechanisms and administrative mentality of the party are not different from the superior will and oligarchic administrative style that we have criticized so far."

The İP's Niğde administration was affected by the intraparty unease, too. Naim Osman Erem, who was placed second on the deputy candidate list of the İP, said he resigned last month. Shortly after Erem's resignation, İP Bingol deputy candidate Abdurrahim Ariç submitted his resignation.

As the newly-established İP is struggling to cope with the mounting number of resignations, the party was recently rattled with the crisis of Yusuf Halaçoğlu. One of the five İP members in Parliament, Yusuf Halaçoğlu, complained about his party's failure to nominate him last month.

Founded last October, the İP has gathered many dissidents from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). The founder of the İP, Meral Akşener, who is running for president without any alliances with other parties, herself was one of the leading dissidents against the MHP's chairman in 2016. The intraparty clashes ended when the dissidents were dismissed from the party after a long judicial process.