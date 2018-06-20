MHP chair to wrap up election campaign with rally in Ankara

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli is set to finalize the election campaign with a grand rally in Ankara a day before elections, following a series of consultation meetings in provinces across the country.

With just a few days left until the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections, Bahçeli is ready for the final run with a full schedule, including rallies in Samsun, Adana and Ankara. The grand rally in Ankara will be held on June 23.

The MHP chairman is also expected to give televised interviews in the last days of the campaign. He will call for support for the People's Alliance and highlight the significance of holding the majority in Parliament.

Bahçeli held regional consultation meetings in five provinces for the elections. In these meetings, the process following the elections and the new presidential governing system were discussed.

In a recent televised interview on Monday, the MHP chairman stressed the significance of the elections and the new system saying, "With the new system, we are passing to the third phase of the republic."

In the interview, Bahçeli highlighted the underlying reasons for his call for the snap elections. He stated that considering Turkey's fights against various terrorist groups, it was necessary to pave the way for efficient decision making with a strong government and Parliament, while underlining that the original long period ahead of the elections would have fed polarization and political disputes and therefore, snap elections were required. Bahçeli added that the president should be elected in the first round.