Presidential candidates set agenda for first 100 days in office

The presidential candidates have announced their plans for the first 100 days in office if they get elected. The People's Alliance candidate Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's agenda for the first 100 days may likely include issues that focus on popular public demands and expectations.

Accordingly, the issue of paid military service will be on Erdoğan's agenda. A draft law on animal rights may also be the first law to pass under the new president. If Erdoğan is re-elected, constructions of national parks would also start immediately. The process of setting up reading cafes in various provinces of Turkey would also start.Erdoğan has announced that the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) plans to make cities smarter, greener and more livable. He underlined that a vast city park will be built in the area where Istanbul's Atatürk International Airport is currently located. In a rally in Çorlu yesterday, Muharrem İnce, presidential candidate of the Republican People's Party (CHP), highlighted that if elected, he plans to take a tour of Europe to accelerate the talks between the European Union and Turkey.

He underlined that reappointing Turkey's ambassador to Damascus will also be a priority. He has also hinted at working closely with the Bashar Assad Regime, which has been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people in Syria. İnce promised that on June 20, the World Refugee Day, Syrian refugees who took shelter in Turkey "will be sent back to their country with a flourish of trumpets." The CHP candidate also promised that reopening military schools including Kuleli

Military High Schools will be one of his first priorities. The Kuleli Military High School in Istanbul's Çengelköy was one of the critical locations during the July 15 failed coup attempt when residents from the neighborhood took to the streets as putschists from the school joined efforts to topple the Turkish government.

After the July 15 coup attempt, Kuleli joined a list of military schools that were closed down for transformation as Ankara felt a need to reform the army plagued by FETÖ infiltrators. The Good Party (İP) Chairwoman and the presidential candidate Meral Akşener has also talked about her priorities, including lifting the state of emergency on June 25. "We will put an end to the state of emergency immediately after we are elected," she said.

Akşener is also planning to establish a foundation to improve economic conditions and the unemployment situation. Accordingly, this foundation will be named "Turkey Solidarity Fund." With the help of this newly established foundation, unemployed people will receive unemployment benefits, Akşener said. She added that within the first 100 days of the election, for once, she will exempt 80 percent of the credit card debts of the people. "I promise you that on the morning of June 25, we will save you from this burden. Paying debt is not your destiny; we are going to erase it," she added.

Akşener also said that, if she is elected, she is going to sell Turkish state broadcaster TRT. She put the blame on TRT for not broadcasting her public speeches.