AK Party leads in parliamentary election with more than half of votes counted

President Tayyip Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) received 44 percent of the votes in the Turkish parliamentary elections with more than 60 percent of the total votes counted as the People's Alliance formed between the AK Party and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) receiving 55.6 percent of the vote.

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) managed to garner 21.8 percent of the votes while the National Alliance it formed with the newly-formed Good Party (İP) and Felicity Party (SP) won 33.1 percent of the votes.

Erdoğan's victory means a five-year presidential term under the new governing system.

The pro-PKK People's Democratic Party (HDP) also guaranteed to enter Parliament after passing the 10 percent threshold by receiving 10.2 percent of the votes, mostly from the southeastern and eastern provinces of Turkey.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emerged as the winner in the presidential elections with a 54 percent lead with more than 80 percent of the country's ballot boxes counted.