Politicians cast ballots in Turkey’s presidential, parliamentary elections

Politicians cast their ballots on Sunday, as they emphasized participation in Turkey's historic presidential and parliamentary elections.

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım was one of the first politicians to cast his ballot at the Bahar Yıldırım Primary School in western Izmir province's Karabağlar district.

The prime minister, who was welcomed with applause by voters as he entered the school building, chatted with several citizens and posed for photographs.



AA Photo

After casting his ballot, Yıldırım wished a happy election day to everyone, underlining the importance of peace and fraternity among Turkish citizens.

"Turkey will continue moving forward to new targets [and] new horizons in stability and security with the new governing system," he said.

Meanwhile, main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) presidential candidate Muharrem İnce cast his ballot at the Saffet Çam Middle School in his hometown Yalova in northwestern Turkey before heading to Ankara.



EPA Photo

Newly formed Good (IYI) Party's presidential candidate Meral Akşener voted at the Sabancı Primary School in Istanbul's Beylerbeyi district. After casting her ballot, she also wished a peaceful election day to Turkish citizens.

Akşener said that she would follow the election results at IYI Party's headquarters in Ankara, adding that she was "very excited."



EPA Photo

Six candidates are contesting at the presidential race while eight political parties, including two alliances, are taking part in the parliamentary elections.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan runs for re-election as the candidate of the People's Alliance, formed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). Other candidates in the presidential election race are CHP's Muharrem Ince, IYI Party Chairwoman Meral Akşener, the Felicity Party's (SP) Temel Karamollaoğlu, the Patriotic Party's (VP) Doğu Perinçek and the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party's (HDP) Selahattin Demirtaş.