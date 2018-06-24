Time to focus on the future of Turkey, Erdoğan says after election victory

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said it is now time to focus on future of Turkey by leaving behind tensions of the election period following his victory in the presidential elections on Sunday.

"Our people have given us the job of carrying out the presidential and executive posts," he said in a short speech from Istanbul.

"I hope nobody will try to cast a shadow on the results and harm democracy in order to hide their own failure."

Erdoğan received the majority of the votes in all the ballot boxes where the presidential candidates cast their votes yesterday.

Unofficial results showed Erdoğan winning with 52.7 percent of the vote, with his closest opponent Muharrem Ince with 30.7 percent with 93 percent of votes counted.

His Justice and Development Party (AK Party), which has been in power since 2002, received approximately 42.5 percent of the vote to win its sixth consecutive general election.