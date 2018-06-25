CHP earns fewest votes since 2011 in Turkey’s parliamentary elections

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), which has been led by Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu since 2010, received its weakest show of support in recent years in Turkey's parliamentary elections held Sunday.

According to the latest unofficial results of Sunday's election, CHP received 22.69 percent of the votes, the lowest percentage of votes for the party since 2011.

Sunday's elections were the fourth for CHP since Kılıçdaroğlu became the party's chairman.

In the June 2011 elections, CHP won 135 seats in parliament with 25.98 percent of the votes. Four years later in the June 2015 elections, CHP managed to take 132 seats with almost 25 percent of the votes, which led to a second election after no parties were able to form a majority or coalition government.

In the November 2015 elections, CHP won 134 seats with 25.32 percent of votes.

In Sunday's parliamentary polls, the People's Alliance -- a coalition of Erdogan's Justice and Development (AK) Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) -- won 53.6 percent of the vote, with 99.1 percent of the ballots counted.