Erdoğan led in all ballot boxes presidential candidates cast their votes in

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received the majority of the votes in all the ballot boxes where the presidential candidates cast their votes yesterday.

Erdoğan voted at the Saffet Çebi Middle School in Istanbul's Üsküdar district. In the ballot box with Erdoğan's vote, he received 188 votes while Republican People's Party's (CHP) candidate Muharrem İnce got 103, Good Party (İP) candidate Meral Akşener got 23 and People's Democratic Party's (HDP) Selahattin Demirtaş got nine votes. Felicity Party's (SP) Temel Karamollaoğlu and the Patriotic Party's (VP) Doğu Perinçek received three votes each.

CHP candidate İnce cast his ballot at the Saffet Çam Middle School in his hometown Yalova in northwestern Turkey. In the ballot box where Ince polled, Erdoğan received 167 votes. He was followed by İnce with 144, Akşener with 23, Demirtaş with four and Perinçek with one vote only.

İP candidate Akşener voted at the Sabancı Primary School in Istanbul's Beylerbeyi district. Erdoğan received 175 in the same ballot box Akşener voted in. CHP's was in the second position with İnce 115; followed by Akşener with 32, Perinçek and Demirtaş with two each.