Opposition candidate Ince eclipses Kılıçdaroğlu-led CHP in the elections

Presidential candidate from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Muharrem Ince has outdone his own party in the 2018 elections in Turkey.

At nearly 100 percent of the ballots counted, Ince received 30.6 percent of the votes in the presidential election Sunday, while the CHP gained support of only 22.6 percent of the voters in the parliamentary polls.

In terms of a number of votes, nearly 4 million more people voted for Ince than for CHP deputies — 15.3 million against 11.32 million.

Ince was seen as the main opposition candidate who could challenge incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his post, but ultimately failed to do so as Erdoğan swept the election in the first round, receiving 52.6 percent of the votes.

Meanwhile, the People's Alliance between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) won the parliamentary election with 53.7 percent as the Nation Alliance — the CHP, the Good Party (IP) and the Felicity Party (SP) — managed to secure only 34 percent.