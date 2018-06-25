Turkey's election board declares Erdoğan winner

Erdoğan reverses referendum losses in Istanbul vote in 2018 Turkish elections

People's Alliance wins parliamentary elections with 53 percent of votes

Mobile ballot boxes provided to sick, elderly voters for first time in June 24 elections

Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK) on early Monday announced President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan won absolute majority in presidential election as 97.7 percent of ballot boxes were opened.

Speaking hours after Sunday's presidential and parliamentary elections, YSK head Sadi Güven said Justice and Development (AK) Party, Republican People's Party (CHP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and Good (IYI) Party surpass 10 percent threshold in the parliamentary election.

Sadi said the remaining uncounted votes will not affect election results.

Earlier on Sunday, Erdoğan declared his success in Turkey's historic presidential and parliamentary elections.

His ruling AK Party is also leading in parliamentary elections, with 42.4 percent of the vote counted.

Along with the MHP, the AK Party's election ally, the People's Alliance has won 53.6 percent of the vote so far.