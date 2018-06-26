Protests erupt at CHP headquarters after poor election performance

Supporters of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) held a protest and called on party officials to resign at the party headquarters in Ankara in the hours following the party's poor performance in Sunday's general elections.

The CHP's party officials, particularly chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, have long been criticized on poor performance in elections and referendums after Kılıçdaroğlu taking office in the CHP in 2010. The CHP under his rule has lost four general elections and two presidential elections.

Protesters called on party executives to resign after the results and chanted slogans supporting the party's presidential candidate Muharrem İnce, who has outdone his party. While İnce received 30.6 percent of the votes in the presidential election Sunday, the CHP gained support of only 22.6 percent of the voters in the parliamentary polls.

In terms of a number of votes, nearly 4 million more people voted for İnce than for CHP deputies — 15.3 million against 11.32 million.İnce, a deputy from the northwestern province of Yalova, ran twice against CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in party congresses of 2014 and 2018. However, he did not succeed either time.