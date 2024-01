In a post from SpaceX's social media account, it was stated that the Falcon 9 rocket, which will carry the Dragon capsule for Türkiye's first space traveler Alper Gezeravcı, is ready at launch pad 39A in Florida, and the launch is targeted for the night between Jan. 17 and Jan. 18, with the goal set for 1:11 a.m. UTC.

AA