Turkey's Supreme Election Board announces final results in June 24 elections

Turkey's Supreme Election Board on Wednesday announced final results in June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections, confirming President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's victory with 52.59 percent of the votes.
Out of 50,068,627 valid votes, ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) candidate Erdoğan, backed by the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) in the presidential race received 26,330,823 votes, followed by Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Muharrem Ince at 30.64 percent with 15,340,321 votes.
Here are the results in presidential elections:
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: 52.59% - 26,330,823
Muharrem Ince: 30.64% - 15,340,321
Selahattin Demirtaş (HDP): 8.40% - 4,205,974
Meral Akşener (IP): 7.29% - 3,649,030
Temel Karamollaoğlu (SP): 0.89% - 443,704
Doğu Perinçek (VP): 0.20% - 98,955
Here are the results in parliamentary elections:
Registered Voters: 59,367,469
Votes Cast: 51,189,444
Valid Votes: 50,137,175
Invalid Votes: 1,052,269
Participation Rate: 86.22%
Justice and Development Party (AK Party): 42.56% - 21,338,693 (overseas votes: 776,591)
Republican People's Party (CHP): 22.65% - 11,354,190 (overseas votes: 267,293)
Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP): 11.70% - 5,867,302 (overseas votes: 260,680)
Nationalist Movement Party (MHP): 11.10% - 5,565,331 (overseas votes: 120,603)
Good Party (IYI Party - IP): 9.96% - 4,993,479 (overseas votes: 60,696)
Felicity Party (SP): 1.34% - 672,139 (overseas votes: 11,390)
Free Cause Party (HüdaPar): 0.31% - 155,539 (overseas votes: 1,890)
Patriotic Party (VP): 0.23% - 114,872 (overseas votes: 4,023)
Independent: 0.15% - 75.630
People's Alliance (AK Party, MHP): 53.66% - 26,904,077
Nation Alliance (CHP, IP, SP): 33.95% - 17,019,808
Here is the seat distribution in 600-deputy parliament:
AK Party: 295
CHP: 146
HDP: 67
MHP: 49
IP: 43
People's Alliance: 344
Nation Alliance: 189