Turkey's Supreme Election Board announces final results in June 24 elections

Turkey's Supreme Election Board on Wednesday announced final results in June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections, confirming President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's victory with 52.59 percent of the votes.

Out of 50,068,627 valid votes, ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) candidate Erdoğan, backed by the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) in the presidential race received 26,330,823 votes, followed by Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Muharrem Ince at 30.64 percent with 15,340,321 votes.

Here are the results in presidential elections:

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: 52.59% - 26,330,823

Muharrem Ince: 30.64% - 15,340,321

Selahattin Demirtaş (HDP): 8.40% - 4,205,974

Meral Akşener (IP): 7.29% - 3,649,030

Temel Karamollaoğlu (SP): 0.89% - 443,704

Doğu Perinçek (VP): 0.20% - 98,955

Here are the results in parliamentary elections:

Registered Voters: 59,367,469

Votes Cast: 51,189,444

Valid Votes: 50,137,175

Invalid Votes: 1,052,269

Participation Rate: 86.22%

Justice and Development Party (AK Party): 42.56% - 21,338,693 (overseas votes: 776,591)

Republican People's Party (CHP): 22.65% - 11,354,190 (overseas votes: 267,293)

Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP): 11.70% - 5,867,302 (overseas votes: 260,680)

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP): 11.10% - 5,565,331 (overseas votes: 120,603)

Good Party (IYI Party - IP): 9.96% - 4,993,479 (overseas votes: 60,696)

Felicity Party (SP): 1.34% - 672,139 (overseas votes: 11,390)

Free Cause Party (HüdaPar): 0.31% - 155,539 (overseas votes: 1,890)

Patriotic Party (VP): 0.23% - 114,872 (overseas votes: 4,023)

Independent: 0.15% - 75.630

People's Alliance (AK Party, MHP): 53.66% - 26,904,077

Nation Alliance (CHP, IP, SP): 33.95% - 17,019,808

Here is the seat distribution in 600-deputy parliament:

AK Party: 295

CHP: 146

HDP: 67

MHP: 49

IP: 43

People's Alliance: 344

Nation Alliance: 189