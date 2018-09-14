Alliance not on party's agenda, İP spokesperson says

Good Party (İP) Vice Chairman and Spokesperson Satık Buğra Kavuncu has said that they would not pursue any alliance for the local elections.

"A political alliance for the local elections is not on our agenda," Kavuncu told a press conference after the İP's Council Board meeting Wednesday.

"Of course, this does not mean that if there is public pressure or there is an offer it won't be evaluated by the relevant committees of the party," Kavuncu added.

Kavuncu's remarks come after reports surfaced that the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) may join with other parties in the local elections in certain municipalities.

In a recent meeting with the CHP provincial heads, Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said that the party could form an alliance with the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and the İP for the local elections.

İP's Kavuncu detailed the party's focal points for the upcoming local elections, scheduled for March 2019. He revealed that their campaign slogan will be the "Goodness Caravan on its way."

"With this slogan, the deputies, and the commissions formed by the members of the General Administration Board and Founders' Committee will visit the provincial organizations from Sept. 17."

About the party strategies, Kavuncu said that "The İP will come into contact with the nongovernmental organizations and with the local media."

In the June 24 elections, İP and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) formed an electoral alliance called the Nation Alliance along with the Felicity Party (SP) and the Democrat Party (DP).

Meanwhile, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) have said they would maintain the alliance formed in the previous election.