CHP sets eyes on Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality in local elections

The Republican People's Party (CHP) has identified winning Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality as its top target in the upcoming local elections.

CHP Deputy Chairman Seyit Torun on Sunday said that the CHP wants to win in all major cities and "the party will definitely win Istanbul."

Speaking in Istanbul Sarıyer district, Torun said, "We have to be successful in the local elections. We have the power to do that. Currently, we are conducting some studies. We made a number of teams and we will conduct some field research."

He said winning Istanbul will be a significant achievement.

"Let's just act with common sense. I believe that we will definitely win Istanbul. We will do it together."

Torun said that the party will make preparations for the local elections in mid-October.

Regarding the CHP's poor results in the past elections, Torun said, "There were some shortcomings and mistakes in the past. This time around, we will find the right candidates with the shared wisdom and common will."

Meanwhile, the Central Executive Board of the CHP under party Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu gathered yesterday to review local election strategies.