İP to increase engagement with public ahead of local elections

The opposition Good Party (İP) has started its preparations for the upcoming local elections, with particular focus on increasing engagement with the public to find out their demands.

After a press conference on Monday at the party headquarters in Ankara, a committee consisting of the deputy chairmen and parliamentarians were sent off to various provinces to prepare for the local elections in March 2019.

In this process, the party, which has announced that it will start its preparations in 31 provinces with 132 groups, parliamentarians, members of the council, and members of the general administrative board (GİK), will visit non-governmental organizations, local press and TV channels to exchange ideas with the people about their local and general problems. Following the conference, the vice president of the party, Hasan Seymen, who is responsible for elections, laws and human rights issues, emphasized the importance of acting with a determined team to be successful. On designating working methods and strategies for the elections, Seymen added, "We have started to work with three separate commissions constituted by experts from many professions such as lawyers, academics and journalists."

Stating that although the 10 percent votes they received in the previous June elections "was a great success," Seymen said that the party wants to raise this number to 5 million votes to maintain the public confidence in the party.

Meanwhile, Ümit Özdağ, the deputy chairman of the İP, said on Monday, "We will not form an alliance with political parties, according to the decision taken in our competent bodies of the party."