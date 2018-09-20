Main opposition leader voices self-criticism three months after June 24 elections

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, chairman of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), criticized his party for the first time about the mistakes that were made in the presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24. Even though three months have passed since the elections, he felt the need to underline the party was not successful on that day and their supporters who were offended then were actually right.

Speaking to Gazete Duvar in an interview that was published on Tuesday, Kılıçdaroğlu said that as a result of the June 24 election, the party "miffed the voters" and "if there was a flaw, that flaw was ours."

Addressing offended voters, Kılıçdaroğlu said that they do not have the luxury to blame them for the defeat.

"From here, we need to question ourselves," he said.

The June 24 elections saw the People's Alliance, which was formed by the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), claim victory with 53.7 percent of the votes and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with 52.6 percent.

On the other hand, the CHP and the Nation Alliance, which was formed between the CHP, Good Party (İP), Felicity Party (SP) and the Democrat Party (DP), garnered 33.9 percent votes. The CHP, as one party, only managed 22.6 percent, which was a lower level of support when compared to the previous elections.

Commenting on the voters who were disappointed because of the poor results, Kılıçdaroğlu underscored, "Everyone should go to the polls; however, voters must evaluate the qualities of the candidates."

He also mentioned the preparations for the upcoming local elections, remarking that the voters should evaluate the mayors regarding their qualities as such reviewing their promises and their approach toward the future of the city.

Evaluating the possible electoral alliances in the local election, Kılıçdaroğlu said, "The identity of the candidate comes to the forefront more than the identity of the party."

Kılıçdaroğlu also remarked that to determine the candidate it is important to find a name who offers the best service to the city.

"In other words, if a party, for example, we [CHP] nominate a prospering candidate, the voter who voted for other parties in the general elections may vote for him to manage the city; as it is seen in the general elections, in the local elections there will be no solid, sharp alliances naturally, and we will enter the elections with candidates who have the characteristics that can receive votes from the voters of the other political parties," he said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Istanbul Provincial Presidency of the CHP was convened to discuss electoral strategies in the local elections. In the meeting it was announced that the party will declare the names of their Istanbul candidates in November

.