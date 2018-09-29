No alliance talks for İP in local elections, party head confirms

The leader of Turkey's far-right opposition Good Party (İP) Meral Akşener said on Thursday that it had not met other parties to discuss an election alliance "for the moment." Speaking to the reporters at Parliament, Akşener said the party was strengthening its organization for the local elections that are planned to be held on March 31, 2019.

"If there is something for the benefit of Turkey, the Good Party would take sides with Turkey," she said. "Furthermore, we don't have any meeting, any perception of alliance or any talk for the moment," added Akşener regarding the upcoming local elections.

The İP, who hold 40 seats in the 600-seat Parliament, previously had formed an election alliance with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the opposition Felicity Party (SP) for the June 24 parliamentary elections. Akşener herself won 7.2 percent of the vote in Turkey's last presidential election, held on that same day.