People's Alliance serves interest of Turkey, MHP chairman says

Sunday, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli highlighted the importance of the alliance of the MHP and the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) for the upcoming municipal elections in March next year, saying that the alliance serves the interests of Turkey. Speaking in a press briefing at the end of a two-day long workshop camp convened to evaluate preparations for the upcoming elections in Ankara, Bahçeli said: "We cannot view the March 31 elections with the concept of winning or losing. We are taking the interests, continuity and historical rights of Turkey into consideration. This alliance will live and send a permanent message to enemies and friends."

Pointing out that the party met for the first time after the June 24 elections, Bahçeli also touched upon the agenda items of the two-day-long meeting. Accordingly, the People's Alliance, the amnesty bill proposed by the party, the presidential government system, preparations for local elections, the foreign policy of Turkey and the new economic program topped the agenda of the meeting.

Commenting on the party's decision to not nominate its own candidate for the Istanbul mayoral race in the upcoming local elections, Bahçeli underscored that they will nominate candidates in every province and district except for the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

"National unity and integrity" was reportedly adopted by the party in the meeting and strategies for mayor candidates were formulated as part of the election campaign. Preparations for the election campaign to be made after mayoral candidates are selected were also comprehensively addressed. Reports concerning to what extent current mayors fulfilled their election promises were also presented to the party administration at the workshop camp. A handbook for mayoral candidates that included strategies to attract votes was distributed as well.

The People's Alliance between the MHP and the AK Party was formed ahead of the June 24 parliamentary and presidential elections. The alliance received a majority in Parliament, while their presidential candidate, the incumbent president, also won the election by 52.6 percent of the votes. Both parties are trying to carry the momentum that they gained in the previous elections to today.