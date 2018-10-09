AK Party, MHP begin alliance meetings for upcoming elections

The meetings between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) for a possible election alliance in the upcoming municipal elections began yesterday in Ankara, where both parties said efforts to overcome technical difficulties will be continued.

The AK Party was represented by Deputy Chairman Numan Kurtulmuş and deputy chairman in charge of local administrations, Mehmet Özhaseki, while MHP Deputy Chairmen Semih Yalçın and Sadir Durmaz represented their party at the meeting, which was closed to the press.

Following the meeting, a brief press conference was held, where officials said the meeting was fruitful and that the meetings would continue.

"We decided to continue the meetings, which have been very productive and held in a constructive and open-floor manner," Kurtulmuş said.

He added, however, that due to the absence of a legal base for forming alliances for local elections, "it was a more difficult task" to have a formal alliance for the municipal elections, which are expected to be held late March 2019.

The AK Party and MHP formed the People's Alliance ahead of the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections. The two parties have voiced willingness to continue the alliance's spirit in the municipal elections as well.

"We will continue to get together and hold meetings to discuss these matters and work on technical details," Kurtulmuş said, referring to efforts to overcome the lack of a legal base for forming alliances in municipal elections.

"I believe that we have reached some positive results in today's meeting, and it is our desire as the MHP to continue the meetings as held today," MHP's Semih Yalçın said.

The party's representatives said the complete reports from the meetings will be shared with the party chairmen.

Previously, AK Party spokesman Ömer Çelik said on Saturday that AK Party Chairman and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli, may hold talks on the details of the alliance following the president's two-day visit to Hungary that began yesterday.