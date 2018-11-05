AK Party completes analysis of 81 provinces ahead of local elections

As the Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) preparations for local elections go into full swing, the head of its local administration team has visited 81 provinces to identify the most suitable candidates for each province.

The AK Party also carried out a study to look for mayoral candidates who have the merit and can maintain public relations well in line with the expectations of a particular province.

The application process for mayoral candidate hopefuls is expected to begin today and will continue until Nov. 12.

For municipal and provincial council memberships, the date has been set as from Nov. 5 to Dec. 12.

In a statement Friday, AK Party spokesman Ömer Çelik shared the decisions made by the party's Central Decision Board (MKYK) ahead of the municipal elections scheduled for March 31, 2019.

Accordingly, the AK Party will participate in the elections in all electoral circles, and the central polling procedure will be implemented in the determination of party candidates.

The AK Party launched its election campaign mid-October. According to reports, the party has communicated a message that "any breach in mutual respect will not be tolerated," while all candidates are required to empower and work for the party.

The AK Party won 18 out of 30 metropolitan municipalities in the 2014 municipal elections with 60 percent of the votes, while the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) won six metropolitan municipalities with 20 percent of the votes.