CHP, İP signal continuation of alliance in local elections

The leaders of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and right-wing Good Party (İP) gave a green light on Tuesday for the continuation of the Nation Alliance, the bloc that was formed for the June 24 parliamentary and presidential elections.

While the delegations from the two parties initially came together late Tuesday in the İP headquarters, the CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and İP Chairwoman Meral Akşener had a brief meeting afterwards.

The statements came from the parties after the meetings have suggested that the two parties exchanged views on the local elections scheduled for March 31. However, it was expected that the main agenda of the meeting was to nominate Mansur Yavaş, the former mayor of the Beypazarı district who came second in Ankara in the 2014 local elections, as a joint candidate for the capital.

Speaking on the possible alliances for the upcoming elections, the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) spokesperson Ömer Çelik said yesterday in a press conference that both the ruling party and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) continue their strong commitment to the People's Alliance. The People's Alliance was formed by the AK Party and MHP for the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections. The alliance received 53.7 percent of the votes, while the Nation Alliance remained at 33.9 percent of the votes.

After success in the June 24 elections, AK Party and MHP had been sought to carry the momentum to the local elections, however, following disputes between the two parties over a proposed amnesty bill and the Student Oath practice in elementary schools, MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli stated that the party no longer seeks an alliance with the AK Party in the local elections.

Regarding the possible joint candidacy, Yavaş said on his social media account that "Ankara should be administrated without a rosette. Hopefully, with a common reasoning and consensus, a candidate will be determined to bring the value that Ankara deserves."

Pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) co-chair Pervin Buldan also said that the party could make an alliance with the CHP under the principles of "peace, democracy and freedom."

Meanwhile, the CHP, which had announced 105 mayoral candidates on Oct.24, was expecting to announce around 150 candidates yesterday after the Central Executive Board (MYK) meetings extraordinarily convened under the leadership of Kılıçdaroğlu. The list was not expected to include names of metropolitan municipalities except Balıkesir.