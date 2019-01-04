AK Party's Ankara mayor candidate announces projects

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) revealed yesterday its projects for the capital city of Ankara in the March 31 local elections.

The party's mayoral candidate for the Ankara metropolitan municipality, Mehmet Özhaseki, held a press conference at AK Party headquarters yesterday and announced 111 projects in various fields for the capital. Özhaseki presented projects on 11 subjects, including culture, arts, tourism, sports, development and social and environmental projects.

Reconstruction of the May 19 Stadium, which will be able to host 55,000 audience members, the ski resort in the Elmadağ district, the completion of the Ankara exhibition center, the children's village and a new subway from the city center to the airport were among the projects announced by Özhaseki at yesterday's meeting. Another on of Özhaseki's projects was an "awake library" for students who are in need of a place to study in peace for 24 hours. Özhaseki also said that he will work on providing students with services like fresh soup delivery and laundry cleaning in places close to schools.

Former Environment and Urban Planning Minister Mehmet Özhaseki, who now serves as deputy from central Kayseri province and as AK Party's vice chairman in charge of local administrations, was nominated for the capital Ankara.

Local Turkish polls are held every five years to elect mayors in 30 metropolitan municipalities and 51 provincial municipalities.