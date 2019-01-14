Motto for AK Party election campaign: 'Let's govern together'

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has revealed its election campaign slogan - "Let's govern together" - as it looks to ramp up preparations ahead of the local elections in March.

The motto takes the "municipality for people's hearts" approach, aligned with the party's 2023 goals. In the 2009 and 2014 local elections, the AK Party focused on winning people's hearts and improving public services. In the March 31 elections, people will continue to be the focus of the party.

The party will finalize all of its candidates on Jan.27 in a program in Antalya, presided over by the AK Party Chairman, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

On Jan. 31, AK Party mayoral candidates and party organizations will come together at Ankara Sports Hall to declare the election manifesto and promises.

Following the declaration of election manifesto, the AK Party will start its election campaign on Feb. 1 and will continue campaigning for 60 days, compared to previous 40-45 day election campaigns.

In the first 20 days, the works and projects carried out under AK Party municipalities will be presented while in the remaining 40 days, the party will introduce plans and projects for the upcoming elections.

President Erdoğan is expected to hold public meetings in more than 50 provinces during the 40-day period of the election campaign.