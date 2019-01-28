MHP leader visits Yıldırım, wishing good luck in elections

Binali Yıldırım, the Parliament speaker and the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) mayor candidate for Istanbul, met with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli Sunday.

Bahçeli visited Yıldırım's election campaign office in Istanbul's Kavacık district to express his good wishes for the March local elections.

Following the meeting, Yıldırım said that the visit of Bahçeli strengthened the People's Alliance. Bahçeli, on the other hand, expressed his happiness over Yıldırım's candidacy for the upcoming elections.

The People's Alliance between the MHP and the AK Party was formed ahead of the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections.