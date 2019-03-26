Top election body says country ready for March 31

Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK) Chairman Sadi Güven said Monday that the YSK has completed its preparations in both provincial and district election boards for the upcoming local elections, which will be held on March 31.

"According to the renewed list on March 23, 146,669 citizens have become unavailable for voting due to death, military duty or the loss of citizenship," he added. Turkey is gearing up for local elections to be held across the country on March 31. According to election regulations, local polls in Turkey are held every five years. A total of 12 political parties will participate in the local elections.

Voters living in Turkey's larger cities, called metropolitan municipalities, will vote to elect a mayor for the entire city, as well as district municipal mayors, city council members, mukhtars (neighborhood officials) and members of elder councils. Voters living in smaller cities will elect members of provincial general councils, mayors, city council members, mukhtars and members of elder councils. Voters living in villages will elect members of provincial general councils, mukhtars and members of elder councils. Almost 57 million citizens are officially registered to vote in the upcoming local elections.