First-ever communist mayor set to take helm of Turkey’s Tunceli

Mehmet Fatih Maçoğlu, Communist Party of Turkey's (TKP) mayoral candidate in eastern Tunceli province, appeared to be winning the local race on Sunday as elections as results began coming in.

With nearly 80 percent of ballots counted, Maçoğlu maintained a tight lead over his closest rival, Nurşat Yeşil of pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

Maçoğlu, the former mayor of Tunceli's Ovacık district, also became the first-ever communist mayor of a district-level area in the 2014 local elections.

As he nears victory in the March 31 mayoral race, he is predicted to go down in history as Turkey's first ever communist mayor of a province center.

"We thought that democracy would win and it has. This is an exemplary success story for Turkey," he was quoted as saying after winning the 2014 elections in Ovacık.