Cities election alliances garner most votes

Turkey's main parties shone in their strongholds in the March 31 local elections.

The People's Alliance of ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) garnered most of the votes from their previous and current strongholds.

The People's Alliance received the highest percentage of votes in northeastern Bayburt, with 91 percent of the votes. In central Çankırı and Aksaray provinces, the People's Alliance received 85 percent and 79 percent of the votes, respectively. The People's Alliance also held a strong majority in the Black Sea provinces of Gümüşhane, Rize and Kastamonu, with 79 percent of the vote in each province.

AK Party and MHP's alliance also received 79 percent of the votes in southern Kilis province and 67 percent of the votes in northwestern Düzce province.

The People's Alliance garnered 56 and 85 percent of the votes in the central provinces of Yozgat and Nevşehir, respectively.

On the other hand, the Nation Alliance of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and Good Party (IP) won Turkey's third largest city of Izmir with 52 percent of the vote. The Nation Alliance also won in its strongholds of northwestern Çanakkale, Edirne, Eskişehir and Tekirdağ as well as in western Aydın and Muğla, and the northern province of Sinop.

The Nation Alliance also managed to clinch southern Adana from MHP and İstanbul, the capital Ankara and southern Antalya from AK Party. It also won the smaller provinces of Ardahan, Artvin, Bilecik, Bolu, Burdur, Hatay, Kırşehir and Mersin.