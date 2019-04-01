Invalid votes under spotlight after Turkey's local elections

The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will submit its objections to invalid votes registered in Istanbul, Ankara and eastern Iğdır provinces following the local elections, reports said Monday.

Over 43 million out of 57 million eligible voters cast their votes in Sunday's elections, with turnout registered as 83.99 percent.

According to official data, 1,395,233 votes were deemed invalid, making up 3.2 percent of the total.

The number of invalid votes in Istanbul, where 83.53 percent of the voters participated in the elections, was recorded as 290,394.

While the Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) mayoral candidate Binali Yıldırım won 4,111,254 votes in Istanbul, main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) candidate Ekrem Imamoğlu obtained 4,107,313 votes.

In the capital Ankara 3,089,645 out of 3,925,129 eligible voters cast their ballots.

CHP's candidate Mansur Yavaş won with 50.62 percent of the votes, while AK Party's candidate Mehmet Özhaseki received 47.2 percent.

In the country's easternmost province Iğdır, 45,818 out of 56,116 eligible voters participated and 1,524 votes were deemed invalid.

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which is a part of the People's Alliance with the AK Party, won 48.89 percent of the votes in Iğdır, while the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) candidate Yaşar Akkuş obtained 50.12 percent.

The parties will submit their objections to the Supreme Electoral Board (YSK)'s provincial and district election boards.