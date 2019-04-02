Foreign gov’ts should respect electoral process in Turkey, communications director Altun says

Turkey urges all parties, including foreign governments to respect the legal process after local elections and refrain from any steps that may be construed as meddling in the country's internal affairs, Presidency Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said late Tuesday in a tweet.

"Sunday's election took place in an orderly and peaceful fashion. Elections are the cornerstone of our nation's democracy. The Turkish people expressed their will through the ballot box for 70 years. The authorities have a responsibility to ensure that elections are free and fair," he said regarding Sunday's municipal elections.

Regarding the tight race in Istanbul and elsewhere, he added that the government is monitoring the situation.

"It is equally crucial that the vote count occurs according to the law. We are closely monitoring the situation, as multiple political parties challenged preliminary results due to alleged procedural errors and other irregularities," he added.

"We are confident that electoral authorities will resolve all disputes swiftly, transparently and for good. We urge all parties, including foreign governments, to respect the legal process and refrain from any steps that may be construed as meddling in Turkey's internal affairs."

Millions of Turkish voters cast their votes nationwide Sunday in elections to choose Turkey's mayors, city council members, mukhtars (neighborhood officials) and members of elder councils for the next five years.

The ruling AK Party is leading in 15 metropolitan municipalities, with 24 cities claimed by AK Party candidates, according to unofficial results.

In Istanbul, the victory has come down to about 23,000 votes, as Nation Alliance candidate CHP's Imamoğlu appears to lead the race for the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) against People's Alliance candidate the AK Party's Binali Yıldırım.