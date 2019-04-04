   
AK Party condemns foreign interference in Turkey's elections

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 04.04.2019 22:35
Updated 04.04.2019 22:36
The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Thursday condemned attempts by foreign governments, namely the United States, to influence the results of Turkey's March 31 local elections.

"The U.S. State Department spokesman's remarks on Turkey's election process should be condemned," AK Party Spokesman Ömer Çelik said Thursday.

"No foreign government or body's statement will serve as the source of legitimacy for the election results," he said, underscoring that only Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK) could give legitimacy to the vote.

