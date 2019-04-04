AK Party's Yavuz: Difference between Imamoğlu, Yıldırım fell to 19,000, more votes to come

The initial lead in votes by Republican People's Party's (CHP) Istanbul candidate Ekrem Imamoğlu over the Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) Binali Yıldırım narrowed to 19,000, AK Party Deputy Chairman Ali Ihsan Yavuz announced Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference at the provincial party headquarters in Istanbul, Yavuz said the initial 29,000 vote difference announced by the Supreme Election Board (YSK) on Monday has narrowed down to 19,699. "There are still errors of fact to be corrected. In addition, few of recounts have been completed. It continues," Yavuz said.

"The number of votes turned in favor of AK Party as a result of updates in 530 ballot boxes is 11,109," Yavuz said, adding that the AK Party gained 1,641 from the recount of invalid votes and 64 votes after total recounts in 121 ballot boxes.

Following the elections on Sunday, Sadi Güven, the head of YSK, said CHP candidate Imamoğlu is leading with 4,159,650 votes over Yıldırım with 4,131,761.