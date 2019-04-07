YSK rejects full recount of 13 districts in Ankara

Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK) on Sunday rejected the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) request for a full recount of all votes in 13 districts in the capital Ankara.

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Mansur Yavaş maintains a lead of about 124,000 votes over AK Party candidate Mehmet Özhaseki, after AK Party's objections led to a recount in 12 districts of the capital.

AK Party has also appealed for a full vote recount of all districts of Istanbul, except for Büyükçekmece. CHP candidate Ekrem Imamoğlu holds a narrow margin over AK Party candidate Binali Yıldırım in the race to become mayor of Turkey's largest city.

On March 31, millions of Turkish citizens cast ballots in the local elections to choose mayors, city council members, mukhtars (neighborhood officials), and members of elder councils for the next five years.