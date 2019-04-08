Good Party blames 'colorless ballots' for defeat

The far-right Good Party (İP) found an unusual excuse for its failure in the March 31 elections: Black-and-white ballots, which confused its voters according to a party official.

The party's Deputy Chairman Hasan Seymen said that colorless ballots made difficult for voters to understand party emblem and therefore they stamped wrong place on ballots.

"Voters saw our party's yellow sun emblem as black. They stamped upon the emblem, instead of the blank space under it. And these votes counted as invalid," he said.

In Sunday's municipal elections, İP candidates lost the elections in all 22 provinces they entered on their own against the People's Alliance formed by the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party). The party received 7.45 percent of the votes nationwide and finished third, far behind the MHP, the ideological rival of the İP. While the MHP won 156 municipalities with a 7.31 percent share of votes, the İP only managed to win 25 municipalities.

One of the founding members of the İP, Ümit Özdağ, submitted his resignation last week, just days after the party's failure in the local elections.

The İP is an offshoot of the nationalist MHP that was formed when a group of party members split from the party due to MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli's cooperation with the AK Party. Having failed to dislodge Bahçeli in a heated judicial process, MHP dissidents left the party in 2016 and established Akşener's leadership in October 2017. Akşener first created a splinter movement within the party, then quit and formed her own.